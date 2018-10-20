Firefighters called to Wigan nuisance hotspot for wheelie bin fire

Wigan firefighters were called to a hotspot for anti-social behaviour after two wheelie bins were set alight.

The blaze happened next to a children's play area on a field on Enfield Street in Pemberton.

Other news: Wigan councillor released under investigation after arrest



Firefighters were called shortly before 10pm on Friday.

The two bins were completely melted but luckily the flames did not spread to the play equipment.

Fire crews say they regularly have to go to the area to deal with nuisance incidents and are appealing to residents to take precautions to lower the number of call-outs.

Watch manager Glyn McGann said: "Sadly this is a bit of a hotspot for us. This time fortunately the fire did not spread to the children's play area.

"We are asking residents to be vigilant and to ensure they bring their bins back in at night when they have been emptied.

"While they are out they offer a temptation to those who are burning them."

The fire service intends to give out leaflets in the area to remind residents about bin storage.

The incident on Friday night lasted around 20 minutes.