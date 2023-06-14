Firefighters in breathing gear tackle suspicious blaze at former Wigan borough offices

A fire crew from Leigh was called to the one-time Digital Exchange buildings at the junction of Chapel Street and Spinning Jenny Way, Leigh, at around 6.30am on Wednesday June 14.

Intruders had broken into the boarded-up premises and set rubbish alight inside.

Firefighters spent an hour tackling the blaze

Four firefighters in breathing gear took an hour to put the blaze out, with little further damage caused to the already derelict building.

A spokesman for the crew said that it was obvious the premises had been a target for vandalism and break-ins many times in the past.