Firefighters in breathing gear tackle suspicious blaze at former Wigan borough offices

A blaze at former offices near to a Wigan borough police station is being treated as arson.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jun 2023, 08:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 08:29 BST

A fire crew from Leigh was called to the one-time Digital Exchange buildings at the junction of Chapel Street and Spinning Jenny Way, Leigh, at around 6.30am on Wednesday June 14.

Intruders had broken into the boarded-up premises and set rubbish alight inside.

Firefighters spent an hour tackling the blaze
Four firefighters in breathing gear took an hour to put the blaze out, with little further damage caused to the already derelict building.

A spokesman for the crew said that it was obvious the premises had been a target for vandalism and break-ins many times in the past.

Police are investigating and anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring them on 101. Alternatively phone the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.