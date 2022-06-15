Firefighters injured after being called to incidents at derelict Wigan mill

Problems with arson attacks and anti-social behaviour at Pagefield Mill in Swinley have flared up in recent months, despite previous efforts to secure the site.

A closure order has now been obtained which makes it a criminal offence for anyone to enter the site over the next three months, punishable by either a fine or a prison sentence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pagefield Mill

But it is not just the youths going into the mill who are at risk of injury, with two firefighters getting hurt there recently.

Station commander Chris Evans, from Wigan fire station, spoke about the dangers faced after crews were called to another fire there.

He said: "Yet again we have been sent to a fire in the mill that's been started deliberately. The vast majority of times these fires have been started by young people and they don't understand the consequences.

"We have been called to this property approximately 30 times in the last couple of months for incidents similar to this.

"On two occasions, Wigan firefighters have been injured having to enter the building to extinguish these fires. One sustained an ankle injury earlier this year and another firefighter had an eye injury. They are both back with us now, but they wouldn't have been hurt if they hadn't gone to extinguish fires that were deliberately set."

Both firefighters went to A&E for treatment to their injuries and one had to be retired from duty for the rest of their shift.

The incidents highlighted the risks that fire crews and other members of the emergency services face when going to Pagefield Mill, which overlooks Mesnes Park.

But it is not just on the site where there could be serious repercussions and efforts are being made to address the problem.

Mr Evans said: “Wigan firefighters are working with Greater Manchester Police colleagues and Wigan borough partners to proactively end these highly dangerous incidents, that are needlessly drawing on all emergency service resources, while fire and police could be needed on something more serious."

Mr Evans appealed to parents to keep their children away from the historic building, particularly as the summer holidays approach.

Young people have been seen climbing onto the roof of the building and even dangling from tall chimneys, as well as starting fires and smashing up what remains inside the mill.

Mr Evans said: “I am pleading with parents to make sure that their children are not involved in causing these fires. They are putting themselves and Wigan crews in grave danger by entering the derelict property, even climbing up to the roof, which will result in certain death if one of them falls through the holes in the roof or the floor."

Authorities have been working to secure the old building for several years, as it has fallen into disrepair since being used as a mill and then part of Wigan and Leigh College.