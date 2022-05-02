Firefighters issue another warning as historic Wigan mill continues to be targeted

Crews from Wigan fire station were called to the incident at Pagefield Mill in Swinley at 8.30pm on Sunday.

Luckily, this fire was a lot smaller, with the cause determined as rubbish that was set alight.

Pagefield Mill

Watch manager Steve Waygood, from Wigan fire station, said: “This site has become a thorn in our side and is a huge drain on resources.

"It has been an issue for a few years but it has been ramped up recently.

"We are once again urging people to stay away from the site.”

Pagefield Mill has become a hot-spot for anti-social behaviour and arson in recent times.

It is thought there have been more than a dozen fires at the site over the past few weeks.