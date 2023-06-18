A crew from Hindley fire station was first on the scene at Worsley Terrace off Standishgate shortly after 7pm on Saturday June 17 and at first it was thought someone was trapped inside.

A witness told the emergency workers that they had had screaming from one of the windows.

A general view of Worsley Terrace where fire broke out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and armed with hose reels tackled the flames, a search was conducted of the premises and they were able to confirm that no-one else was inside.

Watch manager Luke McDiarmid singled out firefighters Ryan Whitehead and Eamonn Tierney for special praise, saying that their swift and effective work had confined the fire to a stairwell.

The cause is thought to have been deliberate and the police were in attendance, along with an ambulance crew which was ultimately not required.