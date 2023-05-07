News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
3 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
4 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
6 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Firefighters spend three hours at Wigan borough house after blaze breaks out

Three fire engines rushed to a house when a blaze broke out in the early hours.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Crews from Hindley, Atherton and Leigh were all sent to a property on Leigh Road, Atherton, at around 4.20am on Sunday.

Read More
Fears for resurgence of anti-social behaviour at derelict Wigan mill as firefigh...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A fire service spokesman said: “The fire involved the first floor of a domestic property. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels to extinguish the fire and were in attendance for around three hours.”

Three fire engines attendedThree fire engines attended
Three fire engines attended
Most Popular

It is understood there were no casualties in the incident.

Related topics:WiganLeigh