Firefighters spend three hours at Wigan borough house after blaze breaks out
Three fire engines rushed to a house when a blaze broke out in the early hours.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Crews from Hindley, Atherton and Leigh were all sent to a property on Leigh Road, Atherton, at around 4.20am on Sunday.
A fire service spokesman said: “The fire involved the first floor of a domestic property. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels to extinguish the fire and were in attendance for around three hours.”
It is understood there were no casualties in the incident.