Suspected stolen car driven into the middle of Wigan fields and set alight

The vehicle was found ablaze on land off Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, shortly before 6am on Sunday March 13.

A crew from Hindley got down a dirt track but the car had then been drive off the track and through heavy mud until the occupants had abandoned it and this was where the problems lay for the emergency workers.

Firefighters had difficulty reaching the blaze and getting good water pressure

Watch manager Mark Anderson said: “The terrain and the difficulty getting good water pressure trebled the time it took to tackle the incident. Something like that would normally only take 20 to 30 minutes to deal with but there were both safety and logistical issues to contend with.

"We are pretty sure the car was stolen and have informed the police.”

Anyone with information about the car or the fire should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.