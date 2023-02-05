Three engines from Wigan and Hindley stations attended the incident at a home in Langholm Close, Winstanley, at 3.25pm on Sunday February 5.

Equipment used for car repairs was damaged, as was a motorbike in the garage but the crews managed to prevent the flames causing serious harm to the house to which it was attached.

A general view of Langholm Close in Winstanley where a garage fire broke out

The family of four who live at the address were evacuated while the fire was tackled.