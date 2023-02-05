News you can trust since 1853
Firefighters tackle blaze at Wigan home's garage

Firefighters have battled a blaze at a Wigan home’s garage which is used for car repairs.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Feb 2023, 6:07pm

Three engines from Wigan and Hindley stations attended the incident at a home in Langholm Close, Winstanley, at 3.25pm on Sunday February 5.

Equipment used for car repairs was damaged, as was a motorbike in the garage but the crews managed to prevent the flames causing serious harm to the house to which it was attached.

A general view of Langholm Close in Winstanley where a garage fire broke out
The family of four who live at the address were evacuated while the fire was tackled.

Hindley crew manager Ben Kenny said that the cause of the blaze was not clear at the moment but there was certainly no evidence of deliberate ignition.

