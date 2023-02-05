News you can trust since 1853
Anti-social Wigan schoolgirl is banned from the town's bus station

A schoolgirl of 14 has been barred by the courts from Wigan bus station.

By Brian Monteith
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Feb 2023, 4:00pm

The youngster, who cannot be named, appeared at the borough's youth court as the bench received an application to post an anti-social behaviour injunction on her.

It was granted and means that she cannot enter an area around the terminus (as described on a map) before January 25 next year.

WIgan bus station is a hotspot for youth nuisance
The station is a regular focal point for youth nuisance and has been targeted in several police crackdowns in the last year.