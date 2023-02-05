Anti-social Wigan schoolgirl is banned from the town's bus station
A schoolgirl of 14 has been barred by the courts from Wigan bus station.
The youngster, who cannot be named, appeared at the borough's youth court as the bench received an application to post an anti-social behaviour injunction on her.
It was granted and means that she cannot enter an area around the terminus (as described on a map) before January 25 next year.
The station is a regular focal point for youth nuisance and has been targeted in several police crackdowns in the last year.