A total of four fire engines were sent to the ground-floor property in Withington Lane, Aspull, at around 12.30am today.

The fire broke out in the hallway and the cause is believed to have been accidental. There was no-one in the flat at the time and the alarm was raised by smoke alarms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Generic Fire engine

However five people above the flat which was on fire suffered minor smoke inhalation while leaving the building and were taken to hospital.

Wigan fire station watch manager Mike Fairhurst said firefighters were at the scene for around two hours to deal with the fire and stop it spreading to any other flats in the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad