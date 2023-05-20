News you can trust since 1853
Five escape building after blaze breaks out in block of flats in Wigan area

Five people were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a block of flats in the Wigan area in the early hours of today (Saturday).

By Alan Weston
Published 20th May 2023, 08:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th May 2023, 08:16 BST

A total of four fire engines were sent to the ground-floor property in Withington Lane, Aspull, at around 12.30am today.

The fire broke out in the hallway and the cause is believed to have been accidental. There was no-one in the flat at the time and the alarm was raised by smoke alarms.

However five people above the flat which was on fire suffered minor smoke inhalation while leaving the building and were taken to hospital.

Wigan fire station watch manager Mike Fairhurst said firefighters were at the scene for around two hours to deal with the fire and stop it spreading to any other flats in the building.

"The fire damage was confined to the hallway, with smoke damage to the rest of the flat," he said.

