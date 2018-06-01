Fresh appeal as concern grows for Wigan man

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man from Wigan.

Ryan Hughes was last seen at around 2.45pm on Tuesday May 29 on Brook Street in Ince.

Related: Police launch search for missing Wigan man



Police are now asking for the public’s help to find the 26-year-old.

He is described as around 6ft tall, with strawberry blonde hair and it is believed he is wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, a black baseball cap and sunglasses. When he was last seen, he had a beard.

It is likely that Ryan is with his Trek bike that is silvery green in colour.

Detective Inspector Phil Housley of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “Ryan’s family haven’t heard from him for over two days now and they are worried sick about where he could be.

“Specialist teams have been out searching across Hindley and Ince today, but we need the public’s help to find Ryan and reunite him with his loved ones.

“If you have seen Ryan over the past two days, or have information that could help us find him, please contact our local team as soon as you can on 101 quoting incident number 1235 of 30/05/18.

Reports can also be made anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.