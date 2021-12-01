Fresh appeal to find Wigan man now missing for 52 days
Police have made a renewed appeal to trace a Wigan man who has now been missing for more than six weeks.
Carl Wilcox was last seen on the morning of Sunday October 10 leaving Wigan Infirmary and concerns for his welfare have been growing ever since.
The 51-year-old is 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with grey hair. Mr Wilcox was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit.
Officers from GMP Wigan West says he has links to the Wigan area, particularly Whelley and Platt Bridge. However, he has may also have links to Bolton.
A spokesperson added: "Since our last appeal, information re Carl's whereabouts has been limited, but we believe the public can assist in helping both ourselves and Carl's family in locating him safe and well.
"Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of Carl are encouraged to contact GMP on 101 and quote reference number MSP/06LL/0002928/21"
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.