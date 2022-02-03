Fresh police appeal as fears grow for missing Wigan man
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Wigan man who has been missing now for two and a half weeks.
Daniel Skelton was last seen in the Earl of Balcarres pub in Scholes on Sunday January 16 at 2am.
This CCTV image was taken an hour before he went missing and officers from GMP Wigan West believe the 33-year-old was wearing the same clothes as well as blue Adidas tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.
Daniel is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and with short black hair.
Anyone with information about Daniel's whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 3034. Alternatively phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
