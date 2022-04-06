Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, May 5 to choose representatives for the 25 council wards across the borough.

One seat is up for grabs in each ward, with an additional seat available in Leigh East following the death of Coun Anita Thorpe earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Voters will go to the polls next month

Currently, Labour has control of the council with 57 councillors, while there are eight Conservative councillors and eight independent representatives.

Among those standing for election are former mayors Michael Winstanley (Orrell), who is leader of the Conservative group, and Labour’s Ron Conway (Aspull, Whelley and New Springs).

Former Bolton West MP Julie Hilling is standing for Labour in Atherton, where she will face the Independent Network’s Stuart Gerrard as he hopes to retain his seat, as well as Paul Fairhurst (Conservative) and John Quinton Smith (Atherton Independent).

Steve Jones hopes to return to the council to represent Bryn, after he stood down last year.

The full list of candidates for each ward:

Abram: David Bowker (Independent), Stanley Crook (Conservative), Graham Suddick (Liberal Democrats), Carl Sweeney (Labour).

Ashton: Paul Martin (Conservative), Geoffrey Matthews (Liberal Democrats), James Richardson (Independent), Anthony Sykes (Labour).

Aspull, Whelley and New Springs: Paul Chapman (Conservative), Ron Conway (Labour).

Astley Mosley Common: Andy Brown (Independent), David Stirzaker (Conservative), Barry Taylor (Labour).

Atherleigh: Natasha Hodgkinson (Independent Network), Zoe Irlam (Leigh and Atherton Independents), Angela Roberts (Conservative), Debra Wailes (Labour).

Atherton: Paul Fairhurst (Conservative), Stuart Gerrard (Independent Network), Julie Hilling (Labour), John Quinton Smith (Atherton Independent).

Bryn: David Aitchison (Labour), Steve Jones (Independent), James Richardson (Independent Network), Sandip Tailor (Conservative), Stuart Thomas (Liberal Democrats).

Douglas: Mary Callaghan (Labour), Michael Riley (Conservative).

Golborne and Lowton West: Susan Gambles (Labour), James Geddes (Conservative), Andrew Holland (Liberal Democrats).

Hindley: Jordan Gaskell (UKIP), John Skipworth (Liberal Democrats), Jim Talbot (Labour) and Marie Winstanley (Conservatives).

Hindley Green: Susan Atherton (Conservative), Deborah Lloyd (Independent Network), James Palmer (Labour), Gary Skipworth (Liberal Democrats).

Ince: Allan Atherton (Conservative), James Moodie (Labour).

Leigh East (two seats): Trevor Barton (Conservative), Simon Brooks (Liberal Democrats), Shelley Guest (Labour), Stephen Gunby (Conservative), James Morley (Leigh East independent), Fred Walker (Labour).

Leigh South: Christopher Noon (Liberal Democrat), Charles Rigby (Labour), Joshua Yates (Conservative).

Leigh West: Samantha Brown (Labour), Jayson Hargreaves (Leigh West Independent), Sharron-Lee Honey (Liberal Democrats), Tracey McClelland (Conservative).

Lowton East: Edward Houlton (Conservative), Garry Lloyd (Labour).

Orrell: Neil Stevenson (Liberal Democrat), Michael Winstanley (Conservative), Dave Wood (Labour and Co-operative).

Pemberton: David Burley (Liberal Democrat), Jean Peet (Conservative), Tony Porter (Independent), Paul Prescott (Labour).

Shevington with Lower Ground: Brian Crombie-Fisher (Liberal Democrat), Gareth Fairhurst (Shevington Independents Part Wigan Independents), Vicky Galligan (Labour), Gary Robinson (Conservative).

Standish with Langtree: Judith Atherton (Conservative), Debbie Fairhurst (Standish Independents), Terry Mugan (Labour).

Tyldesley: Gerard Houlton (Conservative), Joanne Marshall (Labour).

Wigan Central: George Davies (Labour), Cyril Pendlebury (Conservative), Caroline Waddicor (Liberal Democrats).

Wigan West: Margaret Atherton (Conservative), Phyll Cullen (Labour), Ian Dyer (Liberal Democrats).

Winstanley: Clive Morgan (Labour), Robert Stevenson (Liberal Democrats), Margaret Winstanley (Conservative).