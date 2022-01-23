Fund-raiser for elderly Wigan couple who 'lost everything' in house fire

The property on Cameron Place

The couple, who are in their 80s, escaped the burning property on Cameron Place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The blaze is thought to have started in the living room where the elderly woman was sleeping.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire Service said: "Just after 1am on the morning of Saturday, January 22 we responded to a 999 call reporting a fire in a house on Cameron Place in Wigan.

"Two fire engines from Wigan fire station and one from Hindley quickly arrived and found two older people who had escaped from the burning house before firefighters arrived.

"Firefighters assessed them and called North West Ambulance Service to the incident to take them for treatment for smoke inhalation.

"Firefighters brought the fire under control and left the scene around 2.30am, after organising for the local authority to attend and secure the damaged property."

Granddaughter Leona Belshaw has launched the appeal saying 'her nan was still poorly in hospital'.

Posting online, Leona said: "I am fund-raising to help my 80-year-old nan and grandad, who sadly lost everything they own due to a house fire.

"Back in November they lost their grandson who lived with them and now a house fire that's stolen all their memories of him and their 45 years of being there.

"We just want to try and help get them some basic things back sofa beds, clothes etc. They've absolutely nothing and any help will be greatly appreciated."