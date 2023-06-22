Funding appeal for newlywed Wigan mum who suffered horrific burns in a freak accident

And family and friends of 43-year-old Emma Cowell have launched a JustGiving page to help her and her new husband Andy get through this ordeal.

Both were engulfed in flames when Andy was trying to top up a home-made burner with biofuel in the back garden of their home in Harvey Lane, Golborne, on Friday June 16.

Emma Cowell with her new husband Andy

Nurse Emma caught the worst of it and suffered second, third and fourth degree burns to all of her back but also her legs.

Andy too was injured and then after a spillage of the fuel, their kitchen was also consumed although firefighters managed to prevent the rest of the house from burning down.

The watch manager in charge of the incident said he had never seen such a tragic series of events in all of his years’ service. He praised Emma, who has two children and two step-children, for doing the right thing and getting under a cold running shower as soon as possible.

Both casualties were taken to the specialist burns unit at Whiston Hospital where Emma expects to be an in-patient for at least the next two months pending treatments, operations, and skin grafts.

A crowdfunding page has been set up by Sian Garner not only for helping Emma through her convalescence with the installation of specialist equipment but also because Andy is giving up work to look after his new spouse.

Sian wrote: “Emma who herself is a nurse has been informed that it will be an extremely long road to recovery; physically, at least 12 months.

“This prognosis without mentioning the mental trauma that she and her brave family are enduring is hard to comprehend.

“Due to the nature of her injuries Emma will not be able to practise nursing in the interim, and her husban will need to take an extended period of time off work to help care for Emma.

"The family will need to be re homed for the next 12 months due to not only the fire damage to the house including a full re build of down stairs, but to accommodate Emma’s rehabilitation following her injuries.

"Although they are covered by insurance for the damage to their home, they will have no income for the foreseeable future, but more importantly, they will need to equip the temporary accommodation with several modifications to enable Emma to return ‘home’ once she is discharged.

“She will likely need skin grafts and at the moment is enduring excruciating bathing and skin scrubbing as part of her daily routine, and will likely need a wheel chair until she is fully recovered.

“The house will need to be fitted with a stairlift, rising bed and furniture, as well as fixtures and fittings to allow Emma some degree of minimal independence as she recovers.

“She will also need around-the-clock care/assistance on an ongoing basis.

“Many of you reading this tragic event will want to help in some way, especially those of you that know Andy, Emma and their family personally, so we have set up this giving page to try and relieve some of the financial pressure that the medical equipment and assistance may put on this family, in the hope that it can all be set up ready for Emma being discharged.”