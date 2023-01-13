Funding for “exciting” new community allotment for disabled people in Wigan

The generous funding will go towards a gardening group that will meet up every week through Embrace’s Let’s Connect programme.

Through this innovative scheme, disabled people will be able to take part in horticultural activities, such as growing vegetables in their new polytunnel as well as have the opportunity to have tea and a chat in a safe, warm environment.

Katherine Spragg, Lets Connect coordinator at Embrace, said: "We were really excited to receive this generous grant from Morrisons Foundation which will enable our Community Allotment project to get off the ground! It will let us create a base in which to bring people of all abilities and backgrounds in our community together and help reduce isolation and loneliness."

The new gardening programme will see up to 20 peopleable to access the allotment each day, growing new produce from seed to table. The produce will provide additional food for the charity’s other Let’s Connect projects including their community café and food pantry facility.

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation trustee, said: “Providing the tools and skills to help disabled people live independently whilst offering volunteering opportunities is an excellent project that is run brilliantly by Embrace. I’m delighted that we’ve been able to provide this donation to help them with their upcoming gardening project.”