Garage destroyed in fire started by overheating tumble dryer
An overheating tumble dryer is thought to have caused a fire which destroyed a garage.
By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 5th September 2022, 5:10 pm
Firefighters were called to Winmarleigh Gardens in Pennington at 12.15pm on Monday when a blaze broke out.
The garage was attached to the rear of a house and the occupants were able to get outside unharmed before crews arrived.
Firefighters from Leigh, Horwich and Eccles worked to bring the fire under control, with some wearing breathing apparatus.
While they managed to extinguish the fire, the garage was destroyed.