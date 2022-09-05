Garage destroyed in fire started by overheating tumble dryer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were called to Winmarleigh Gardens in Pennington at 12.15pm on Monday when a blaze broke out.

The garage was attached to the rear of a house and the occupants were able to get outside unharmed before crews arrived.

Three fire engines attended

Firefighters from Leigh, Horwich and Eccles worked to bring the fire under control, with some wearing breathing apparatus.