Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from Leigh fire station and engineers from Cadent Gas went to Higher Fold at 10am on Monday after the incident outside a property on Kensington Drive.

Residents were asked to stay away from their homes for around two hours while repair work was carried out and the area was deemed to be safe.

Homes were evacuated on Kensington Drive

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...