Homes evacuated for two hours after gas leak on Wigan borough street
Houses were evacuated and emergency services were called when workers cut through a gas pipe, causing a leak.
By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 5th September 2022, 4:58 pm
Crews from Leigh fire station and engineers from Cadent Gas went to Higher Fold at 10am on Monday after the incident outside a property on Kensington Drive.
Residents were asked to stay away from their homes for around two hours while repair work was carried out and the area was deemed to be safe.
They were allowed back inside once the damage had been fixed.