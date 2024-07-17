Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A driver has revealed the terrifying moment he dragged his toddler granddaughter to safety after his car became engulfed in flames.

Atherton Road in Hindley Green was closed for several hours on Monday afternoon after the car became a ball of fire.

Dave Butler, his wife Anne and their 19-month-old granddaughter all escaped, but Mr Butler suffered 60 per cent burns and is due to have an operation on Wednesday.

The blazing car which left Dave Butler (right) with serious burns

In a Facebook post, Mr Butler said: “So last Monday I took delivery of my Volvo XC40 hybrid after a six-month wait. Yesterday the car exploded whilst carrying my 19-month-old granddaughter and wife.

"When she saw smoke I tried to open the rear door but it would not open. I jumped back in to rescue the little one but in less than 10 seconds the car was filled with smoke and I could not see her in her child seat.

"Fortunately I managed to feel for the seat release and dragged her out of the car. As I did this the hybrid battery exploded igniting the fuel tank and filling the car with flames, I managed to get out but was on fire.

“My granddaughter is in a children’s hospital and I am in a burns unit with 60 per cent burns to my arm head and back. I am having an operation on Wednesday. So if you still think that electric cars are safe then think again.”

He added: “Thank you to the two road workers who bravely helped rescue our little one and thanks also to the kindness of the shop keepers and neighbours who helped my wife and granddaughter. The police and ambulance staff were excellent thank you so much. Operation later this week for burns.”

His wife Anne added: “I and my husband were in this car, and our little 19-month-old granddaughter fastened in her baby seat in the back.

"I smelled smoke, and turned to see the back of the car ablaze as if someone had poured petrol on a barbecue. My husband banged on the brakes, and he managed to free our granddaughter from her seat.

“We were all lucky to make it out alive. You can see by the pics how fast the car went up in flames. Thank you so much for your kind concern.”