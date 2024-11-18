Health column: Changing to improve community health care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Change is something that is inevitable in all our lives as we look to adapt to new situations and circumstances and embrace fresh challenges.

Improving the NHS is a constant on the agenda and that means change and the emphasis is rightly on making sure we get better outcomes for our services users and a healthier population which is both mentally and physically in better health.

Wigan and Leigh Community Mental Health Teams (CMHTs), which were established more than three decades ago and are part of Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, are going through such a transformation.

While there have been significant changes in many other areas of mental health care CMHTs have not had the opportunity to develop in a significant way.

From left, Andrew Lakin, Jennifer Owen and Jackie Latham

But the agenda has now been set to change this.

The NHS Long Term Plan (NHS England, 2019) has laid out the need for new and integrated models of primary and community mental health care for adults and older adults with severe mental illness.

Wigan has a current patient population of 352,665 with 217,402 of these in the adult of working age bracket of Wigan and Leigh CMHT serves.

Based at Claire House Surgery, the Wigan team has recently had some changes to include the mental health assessment team.

This new model has been designed to improve care delivery, reduce waiting times, improve access to services and to modernise the service across the board.

The new community-based offer includes access to psychological therapies, improved physical health care, employment support, personalised and trauma informed care, medicines management and support for co-existing substance use.

The team’s leadership has already started making steps to get changes into operation across the services that we provide and is reaching out for service user involvement to help ensure services are being changed in the best way possible and informed by those using the service.

If you have any ideas or suggestions on how you think mental health services can be improved please contact 0161 773 9121 and ask to speak to the Wigan Transformation Team.

The team greatly values your input and contributions as they work on building more effective services for the future. These are services that they want to ensure provide the necessary quality of care and support.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available. To find out about the support offered in the Wigan Borough, visit: www.gmmh.nhs.uk/wigan-services, or speak with your GP. A 24/7 mental health crisis helpline is also available for those in Wigan, day or night, 365 days a year, on 0800 953 0285.