Brain injury charity raising awareness in Wigan

A national brain injury charity is raising awareness of the work it does in the Wigan borough in a bid to get more injured people to take advantage of its support.



Headway, which runs a drop-in centre at Sunshine House in Scholes, is aiming to promote a greater understanding of all aspects of brain injuries, as well as providing information, support and services to survivors, their families and carers.

In addition, they campaign to reduce the incidence of injuries to the brain in the first place, such as wearing helmets when riding a bike.

But operations manager Janette Wynn believes too many Wiganers might not be aware of what support is available to them if they have suffered brain damage in, perhaps, a road smash, accident at work or a criminal attack.

As a result she is now taking steps to remedy this by promoting the work they do at their drop-in centre each month.

She said: “This is an opportunity for survivors, carers and families to get involved in some fantastic activities including crafts, cooking, quizzes and other social events that encourage our group and supporters to work together and provide the necessary support and understanding needed in the case of brain injury.

“We need to raise awareness of our group to everyone within the borough as it is still unknown to a lot of individuals that may need this help and support and we encourage anyone to contact us for more information or pop along to our next event!”

The event on Thursday will include classes on healthy cooking, and there will be representatives attending from the Brain Injury ID card team, for anyone wishing to sign up who hasn’t already done so.

Janette explained: “A brain Injury ID card is designed to help police officers and staff more easily identify brain injury survivors and ensure they receive an appropriate response and support.

“Each of the cards is personalised to the card holder and explains the effects of the brain injury and requests any support they may need.”

The event will take place at Sunshine House from 1pm to 3pm on Thursday February 8 and will continue every Thursday thereafter.

For more information, visit headway.org.uk.

