Help needed to find man last seen at Wigan Infirmary more than 50 days ago

Carl Wilcox, 51, was last seen leaving Wigan Infirmary on Sunday, October 10.

Both police and his family are becoming increasingly concerned for him and a number of appeals have already been made to try to find him.

Carl Wilcox

A police spokesman said: "Since our last appeal, information re: Carl's whereabouts has been limited, but we believe the public can assist in helping both ourselves and Carl's family in locating him safe and well."

He is described as being 5ft 5ins tall, of a slim build and with grey hair.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference MSP/06LL/0002928/21.