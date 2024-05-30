Historic Golborne Carnival returns for third year back
Golborne Carnival was a regular community event many years ago and, in 2022, a committee of residents brought the decades-old celebration back.
This year’s event will take place on Sunday, 2 June and will include a Morris dancing event, funfair, and 30 stalls.
Honouring the carnival’s history, the May Queen coronation will be held, a tradition continued by St. Thomas’ Church Gala committee when the Golborne Carnival stopped.
It is supported by Golborne and Lowton West's three councillors, Gena Merrett, Susan Gambles, and Yvonne Klieve, as well as the council’s events team.
The Carnival Committee work hard throughout the year to raise the required funds and plan the popular day.
Coun Merrett said: “This year we have decided that, due to the escalating costs of the traffic management, we will not have a procession but have hired a better stage and PA system.
“We are having more entertainment.
“This will include a Mr Tumble tribute act and singers, as well as The Golborne Brass Band and a ukulele band.”
The festivities will begin at noon and a team of volunteers will help with the running of the carnival.
There will also be a disco and licensed bar, looking to be a fun day out for all the family.