At around 8.30pm on Thursday, March 28, GMP officers received a report of a robbery taking place on Manchester Road in Tyldesley.

An ATM cash machine was stolen but was later found nearby with nothing of value taken as the robbers left towards Sale Lane.

GMP issued these images of three hooded men and a van believed to have been used in the armed robbery

After initial enquiries, officers want to identify and speak to these three men who they believe have vital information that could help.

In addition, they are seeking assistance to gather intelligence and movements around a white van (HN14 KNC) used, believed to be driven by a fourth man.

No arrests have been made but enquiries are ongoing. Thankfully, members of the public didn’t suffer any injuries at the scene.

Detective Constable Keiron Murphy of GMP’s Wigan district said; “Since we responded to the incident we have conducted a number of enquiries into this to identify those involved.

“We are now in a position to appeal to the public to see if they witnessed anything leading up to, during or after the robbery and if so to get in touch as any bit of detail could help us.

“Particularly if anyone has CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage of the vehicle of interest so we can continue to track its movements.

“On this occasion despite the distress and damage caused we believe nothing of value was taken in what was a brazen attempt.

“Our work is ongoing, but we are determined to find those responsible with local patrols in place to offer reassurance to the local community.”