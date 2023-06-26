Hours after Elton's last concert, a 'candle in the window' causes major Wigan 999 false alarm

But just a couple of hours after Elton John sang Candle in the Wind for the last time at Glastonbury, it was a case of a candle in the window sparking needless worries.

A spokesman for the Hindley crew, which attended the Leigh address along with colleagues from Leigh and Atherton at 1.30am on Monday June 26, said: “Half the street was out, with people wrapped in duvets and fearing that a neighbour’s house was going up in flames.

Crews from three different stations attended the false alarm

"But on closer inspection it just turned out to be the flickering of a candle behind the frosted glass of the bathroom window and there was no emergency at all.

"The calls were well-intentioned though, so no-one was complaining.”