Hours after Elton's last concert, a 'candle in the window' causes major Wigan 999 false alarm
But just a couple of hours after Elton John sang Candle in the Wind for the last time at Glastonbury, it was a case of a candle in the window sparking needless worries.
A spokesman for the Hindley crew, which attended the Leigh address along with colleagues from Leigh and Atherton at 1.30am on Monday June 26, said: “Half the street was out, with people wrapped in duvets and fearing that a neighbour’s house was going up in flames.
"But on closer inspection it just turned out to be the flickering of a candle behind the frosted glass of the bathroom window and there was no emergency at all.
"The calls were well-intentioned though, so no-one was complaining.”
There was no-one in the house in question at the time.