News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Hours after Elton's last concert, a 'candle in the window' causes major Wigan 999 false alarm

Residents fled their homes and crews from three different stations dashed to a Wigan borough street amid fears that a home was on fire.
By Charles Graham
Published 26th Jun 2023, 07:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 07:56 BST

But just a couple of hours after Elton John sang Candle in the Wind for the last time at Glastonbury, it was a case of a candle in the window sparking needless worries.

A spokesman for the Hindley crew, which attended the Leigh address along with colleagues from Leigh and Atherton at 1.30am on Monday June 26, said: “Half the street was out, with people wrapped in duvets and fearing that a neighbour’s house was going up in flames.

Read More
These are the Wigan schools worst affected by teacher absences last year as unio...
Crews from three different stations attended the false alarmCrews from three different stations attended the false alarm
Crews from three different stations attended the false alarm
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But on closer inspection it just turned out to be the flickering of a candle behind the frosted glass of the bathroom window and there was no emergency at all.

"The calls were well-intentioned though, so no-one was complaining.”

There was no-one in the house in question at the time.

Related topics:ResidentsWiganElton JohnLeighGlastonbury