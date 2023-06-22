A crew from Hindley fire station was called to the terraced home off Chapel Street in Leigh at midnight on Thursday June 22 after a member of the public saw smoke pouring from the roof space.

No-one was in the rented property at the time so firefighters had to break down the front door.

The Hindley fire crew was at the scene for two and a half hours

They then tackled the flames, which were substantial, using a hose from the loft hatch.

A spokesperson for the crew said it wasn’t clear what had caused the emergency but there was nothing suspicious about it.

Some of the roof tiles were destroyed by the fire along with upper floor ceiling rafters but water did not get into the rooms below.