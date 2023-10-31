How smart security can protect Wigan residents as recent ‘lock snap’ burglaries buck local trends

Despite a downward trend in instances of burglary in Greater Manchester, increased instances of ‘lock snap’ burglaries in Wigan have prompted residents to remain alert to the prospect of intruders.

October saw police issue a security alert following a series of break-ins that have often led to the theft of high-performance cars.

The incidents frequently see burglars snap the barrel of door locks in order to gain access to homes, and the recent spate of burglaries has bucked a declining trend in instances of residential burglary in Greater Manchester.

Security cameras

"Whilst we are seeing an overall reduction in the volume of burglaries committed in Greater Manchester over the last two years, it is imperative we continue to spread prevention advice to reduce these numbers even further,” said Supt Chris Foster of Greater Manchester Police.

Office for National Statistics figures show that instances of residential burglary in Greater Manchester fell eight per cent for the year ending March 2023 to 16,146 reported incidents. Despite this, it’s certainly worth looking to increase the range of deterrents you have and to take more preventive measures if you have a vehicle that may be attractive to thieves.

So, how can the cloud help you to keep your homes safe from lock-snap burglars? Let’s take a deeper look at how you can tighten your home security for less:

Video doorbells help to spot unusual activity

With many of the recent instances of lock snap burglaries resulting in vehicle theft, smart doorbells that have a view of your drive can be an excellent way to monitor the activity around your front door and your vehicles.

With leading models offering high-definition video feeds and intelligent alerts that can filter out everyday objects like the neighbour’s cat, video doorbells have become a relatively cost-effective piece of technology that can act as a strong deterrent for burglars.

Cloud surveillance systems can take charge of blindspots

With lock snap burglaries causing a particular level of concern in recent weeks, installing a camera to monitor points of entry around your home can be a great way of ensuring that burglars will be unable to enter your home without detection.

As Rated Locksmiths advisors suggest, cloud surveillance doesn’t have to stop burglars in their tracks, and in many cases “a home security system can act as a deterrent to burglars. Most burglars in the UK are opportunistic and may decide not to attempt to break into a home if they suspect that the homeowner has a security system in place.”

Of course, blending smart security with precautions like keeping your porch well-lit and leaving car keys away from your door can be a quick and effective way to improve your home safety. With these measures, you can rest assured that your home is as secure as possible against criminals.