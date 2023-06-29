News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Hundreds of homes without power after electricity substation blast

More than 300 homes in the east of Wigan borough are without power after an electricity substation exploded.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Jun 2023, 08:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:36 BST

The blast blew the doors off the facility in Castleton Court, Tyldesley, at 6.40am on Thursday June 29.

Read More
Wigan town centre road sealed off as firefighters battle flats blaze

A fire crew from Atherton station was quickly on the scene and cordoned off the area then waited for Electricity North West engineers to arrive.

A general view of Castleton Court in Tyldesley where the substation explodedA general view of Castleton Court in Tyldesley where the substation exploded
A general view of Castleton Court in Tyldesley where the substation exploded
Most Popular

Watch manager Steve Green said: “It must have been quite a blast to take the doors out. Fortunately there was no fire but the feeding cable was damaged.

"It had taken the supply out to local houses and we were told it might be three to four hours before it was restored to everyone.”

The crew was at the scene for about 90 minutes, having also given advice to local residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Electricity North West said: “Earlier this morning at 6.40am in Tyldesley, we received reports of a power cut affecting 327 properties due to a fault with an underground electricity cable inside the substation on Castleton Court.

“For safety reasons, the fire service were called to attend and once a short inspection was completed, our onsite engineers immediately started work carrying out a repair and they will aim to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Related topics:Wigan