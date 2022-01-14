Hunt for missing schoolboy expands into Wigan

Sonny Jeffers was last seen on January 11 in his home in Southport and was last spotted on Dawson Avenue there.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with short dark hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing black Berghaus walking trousers, a black Mountain Equipment coat and black trainers.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said that he is believed to frequent Southport, Liverpool and Wigan.

Anyone who has seen Sonny or knows of his whereabouts is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call 101.

Sightings can also be reported via: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/