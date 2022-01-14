Hunt for missing schoolboy expands into Wigan
Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager with links to Wigan
Sonny Jeffers was last seen on January 11 in his home in Southport and was last spotted on Dawson Avenue there.
He is described as a white male, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with short dark hair and brown eyes.
When last seen he was wearing black Berghaus walking trousers, a black Mountain Equipment coat and black trainers.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said that he is believed to frequent Southport, Liverpool and Wigan.
Anyone who has seen Sonny or knows of his whereabouts is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call 101.
Sightings can also be reported via: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/
