Hunt for missing schoolboy expands into Wigan

Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager with links to Wigan

By Charles Graham
Friday, 14th January 2022, 10:54 am
Updated Friday, 14th January 2022, 11:05 am

Sonny Jeffers was last seen on January 11 in his home in Southport and was last spotted on Dawson Avenue there.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with short dark hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing black Berghaus walking trousers, a black Mountain Equipment coat and black trainers.

Sonny Jeffers has not been seen since January 11

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said that he is believed to frequent Southport, Liverpool and Wigan.

Anyone who has seen Sonny or knows of his whereabouts is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call 101.

Sightings can also be reported via: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/

