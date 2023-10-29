News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Influencer marketing industry to skyrocket to £20bn in 2023

The influencer marketing sphere has shown no signs of slowing down, with projections placing its worth at an astonishing £20bn by the end of 2023.
By Douglas McShaneContributor
Published 29th Oct 2023, 15:45 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 17:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

To put this remarkable growth into perspective, the industry was valued at a mere £1.4bn in 2016, escalating to £12bn by 2022. Such figures reflect an unparalleled trajectory of success for the sector.

The digital age has given rise to various marketing strategies, with influencer marketing standing tall among the most effective ones. Brands, both big and small, are investing heavily in collaborations with online personalities to drive engagement, foster brand loyalty, and boost sales.

Read More
Wigan motorist's car pictured being towed away after being caught without a driv...
Digital marketing expert, Craig CampbellDigital marketing expert, Craig Campbell
Digital marketing expert, Craig Campbell
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Craig Campbell, marketing director at HARO Link Building, a leading expert in the digital marketing domain, said: "The surging numbers behind influencer marketing aren't just about numbers; they reflect a profound shift in how consumers relate to brands.

"Today's consumers look for authenticity and relatable content. Influencers, given their direct connection with audiences, have managed to bridge the gap between brands and their target demographics in ways traditional advertisements couldn't."

This formidable ascent of influencer marketing can be attributed to several factors:

  1. Direct Audience Engagement: Influencers hold a unique position of trust among their followers. This trust, combined with the right branding, can lead to successful campaigns and, consequently, a robust return on investment.

  2. Diverse Platform Reach: With numerous social media platforms available, influencers can reach a diverse audience base, enabling brands to target niche markets effectively.

  3. Cost-Effectiveness: For many businesses, especially startups and SMEs, influencer marketing offers a more affordable yet efficient alternative to traditional advertising.

The expectations for 2023, with an estimated industry growth of another £4bn, further solidify the strength and resilience of this marketing strategy. Brands looking to stay ahead of the curve and engage with audiences in meaningful ways will no doubt continue to look to influencer collaborations as a go-to strategy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This isn't just a fleeting trend; it's a testament to the power of authentic, personal connections in the age of online communication. As brands continually search for innovative ways to connect with their audiences, influencer marketing stands as a beacon, demonstrating that genuine relationships and trust can indeed translate to remarkable business success.

Related topics:Influencers