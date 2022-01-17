Injured driver cut from van wreck after Wigan head-on collision

The 39-year-old, who had suffered head and hip injuries, was in a Vauxhall Combo which was in collision "wing to wing" with a Honda Civic on Rectory Lane, Standish, at 10.30pm on Sunday January 16.

A crew from Wigan fire station removed the doors of the stricken vehicle in order give themselves and paramedics more room to put a pelvic splint on the man before he could be safely extricated and taken to hospital for treatment.

Rectory Lane, Standish

Police shut the road to traffic while the rescue and clear-up took place. The casualty remained conscious throughout the operation.

The driver of the Honda, a man of 59, was able to get out of his car unaided before emergency vehicles arrived and was only treated for superficial injuries at the scene by North West Ambulance Service paramedics.

Fire service Wigan watch manager Gerry Davies said there was no obvious indication as to what had caused the crash.

Firefighters were at the scene for an hour but Rectory Lane remained closed until the small hours while traffic police had the scene cleared up and accident investigations continued.

Anyone with information about the crash, including dash cam footage, is asked to ring police on 101.