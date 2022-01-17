Wigan driver trapped by the arm under his own people carrier in bizarre early hours accident

Firefighters arrived at Cross Street, Wigan, to find the 66-year-old pinned to the ground by the off-side front wheel of his Mazda people carrier which had somehow rolled onto his left arm.

Miraculously the victim's limb appeared not to have been broken although it was badly swollen.

The Wigan fire crew jacked up the vehicle so that the casualty could be released and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cross Street where the bizarre accident took place

How the accident - which took place shortly after midnight on Sunday January 17 - came to happen remains something of a mystery.

Crew commander John Greenland said: "We think the man had come to collect a group of people on Cross Street and then this incident took place. It was they who rang 999.

"He was rather vague about the circumstances of what happened. Perhaps he was a bit embarrassed, I don't know.

"We can only surmise that he was tinkering with the underside of the vehicle when it rolled onto his arm.

"When we got there the handbrake was on and he was lying on his side with the wheel on top of his arm.

"He might have had a high pain threshold because he didn't appear to be in too much discomfort and, we were pleased to see, the arm didn't appear to be broken although it was badly swollen.

"We soon had the vehicle lifted off him."