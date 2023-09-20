News you can trust since 1853
Injured driver taken to hospital after crash involving a fire engine at busy Wigan borough junction

A driver was taken to hospital after being involved in a crash with a fire engine on a busy Wigan borough road.
By Sian Jones
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 12:31 BST
A crew from Leigh fire station was in collision with a black Audi estate on Twist Lane at the junction with Atherleigh Way at around 10.25am on Tuesday (September 19).

A section of the road was close while firefighters from Hindley helped clear the scene.

Twist Lane and Atherleigh WayTwist Lane and Atherleigh Way
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At around 10.25am on September 19, a fire engine from Leigh fire station was involved in a road traffic collision on Twist Lane, Leigh.

“A fire engine from Hindley fire station was quickly mobilised to the incident, which involved the fire engine and a car.

“The driver of the car was taken to hospital by family members.

"Firefighters used specialist equipment to make the scene safe. GMFRS crews were in attendance for about an hour and a half.”

Injury details are not known.

