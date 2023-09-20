Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A crew from Leigh fire station was in collision with a black Audi estate on Twist Lane at the junction with Atherleigh Way at around 10.25am on Tuesday (September 19).

A section of the road was close while firefighters from Hindley helped clear the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twist Lane and Atherleigh Way

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At around 10.25am on September 19, a fire engine from Leigh fire station was involved in a road traffic collision on Twist Lane, Leigh.

“A fire engine from Hindley fire station was quickly mobilised to the incident, which involved the fire engine and a car.

“The driver of the car was taken to hospital by family members.

"Firefighters used specialist equipment to make the scene safe. GMFRS crews were in attendance for about an hour and a half.”