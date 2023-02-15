Injured man cut from wreckage after car ends up in a ditch in a Wigan village
A fire crew used to cutting gear to rescue an injured man from his vehicle following a crash in a Wigan village
By Sian Jones
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 5:02pm
Emergency services were called to the collision between two cars close to the former Bridge 63/Crawford Arms pub on Red Rock Lane in Haigh just before 3pm today (February 15), both vehicles ending up in a ditch.
One man managed to scramble from of his wrecked vehicle, while the other male driver complained of neck and back pain, leaving him unable to leave his vehicle unaided.