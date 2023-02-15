News you can trust since 1853
Injured man cut from wreckage after car ends up in a ditch in a Wigan village

A fire crew used to cutting gear to rescue an injured man from his vehicle following a crash in a Wigan village

By Sian Jones
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 5:02pm

Emergency services were called to the collision between two cars close to the former Bridge 63/Crawford Arms pub on Red Rock Lane in Haigh just before 3pm today (February 15), both vehicles ending up in a ditch.

One man managed to scramble from of his wrecked vehicle, while the other male driver complained of neck and back pain, leaving him unable to leave his vehicle unaided.

The collision took place just before the former pub on Red Rock Lane, Haigh
He was taken to hospital and the extent of his injuries is unknown.

