Emergency services were called to the collision between two cars close to the former Bridge 63/Crawford Arms pub on Red Rock Lane in Haigh just before 3pm today (February 15), both vehicles ending up in a ditch.

One man managed to scramble from of his wrecked vehicle, while the other male driver complained of neck and back pain, leaving him unable to leave his vehicle unaided.

The collision took place just before the former pub on Red Rock Lane, Haigh