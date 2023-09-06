Injuries suffered by two people in crash on busy Wigan road not thought to be life-threatening
Emergency services responded to reports of a car in collision with a motorbike on Bolton Road in Ashton at around 12.50pm on Tuesday September 5.
Road closures remained in place in both directions from Wigan Road to Bryn Road South for several hours while officers worked at the scene.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 12.50pm yesterday (September 5), officers responded to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a motorbike on Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield.
“Two people received serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening. One person received minor injuries.
“Roads were closed while officers worked at the scene and there were traffic delays as a result.”
The incident came just three months after grandmother Kathleen Kirkby was killed following a police chase down the same road in June.
Ms Kirkby suffered serious injuries after being hit by a van not involved in the pursuit and she died in hospital a short time later.
Chad Rimington, of no fixed address has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and is due to be sentenced on September 20.
Ashton councillor Danny Fletcher has submitted an urgent request to Wigan Council to review road safety in the area.
In a Facebook post he wrote: “Following the accident this afternoon on Bolton Roadd, and the accident Sunday on Wigan Road, I've submitted an urgent request that road safety in and out of Ashton centre be reviewed.
"I've asked for response and way forward within 48 hours.
“Without knowing specific details of both accidents, I do know that two accidents involving bikes, road closures and air ambulances should not happen within days.
“Updates to follow. Hope all involved from today recover speedily.”