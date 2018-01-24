Inquest opens into Wigan mum’s crash death

An inquest has opened into the road smash death of a young Wigan mum.

Chloe Haydock was fatally injured when the Ford Fiesta in which she was travelling crashed into a wall on Gathurst Lane, Shevington.

The 26-year-old was taken to hospital along with a 34-year-old man, who suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, but medics were unable to save her.

The man was later arrested on suspicion of causing Chloe’s death by dangerous driving.

The inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court was opened but then adjourned pending further inquiries.