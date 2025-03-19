A coroner has called for action to prevent the deaths of children taking part in contact sports after a teen kickboxer was fatally injured in a fight in Wigan.

Michael Pemberton has taken the unusual step of writing a report highlighting his concerns ahead of the inquest into the death of 15-year-old Alex Eastwood.

The champion kickboxer from Liverpool took part in a fight of three two-minute rounds at a gym in Platt Bridge on June 29, wearing safety equipment including a head guard and gloves.

But afterwards he was unwell, become unresponsive and suffered a seizure.

Alex was taken to Wigan Infirmary by ambulance, where a CT scan showed a “significant” bleed on his brain, and he was transferred to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital in a critical condition.

He had surgery, but more bleeds developed and he died on July 2.

An inquest into his death is expected to be held in June, but the coroner has issued a regulation 28 report to prevent death in advance of the hearing.

Mr Pemberton wrote: “During the current course of investigation, it is apparent that there is no guidance or regulation of contact sports involving children’s participation.

“This is important, because no base line or minimum standards of what safeguarding or necessary risk management is set out for those who plan or organise an ‘official’ or ‘unofficial’ match where physical force may be used between or against a child participant.”

He was concerned that arrangements for each contest were “left to the judgement of an organiser who may have recourse to principles provided by a sports association, if the match is to meet official status”.

But if the match is “unofficial or unsanctioned”, he said there were no minimum safety standards, including on what medical support should be provided and welfare checks on participants.

While his concerns in Alex’s inquest relate specifically to kickboxing, he said “the identified issues appear to be of wider significance in terms of ‘contact’ sports involving children”.

Mr Pemberton sent the letter to culture secretary and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy, who has 56 days to respond.

Alex’s family said: “We are grateful the coroner has acted so quickly to issue a prevention of future deaths report.

“The sooner children are made safer in any sporting arena, the better. We don’t want other families to suffer in the way that we have. The loss of Alex continues to be unbearable to his family. We have to find a way to live without him every day, and it is not getting any easier right now.

"Knowing that action has been recommended to regulate combat sports involving children is a small comfort to us.”

Jill Paterson, partner at law firm Leigh Day, said: “Alex’s family are really keen to hear what the secretary of state Lisa Nandy has to say in response to this important prevention of future deaths report in the hope that no other family has to go through the heartache that they have.

"Children across the country are taking part in combat sports every day. It’s incredibly important that the coroner’s concerns are addressed urgently.”

A copy of the report was sent to Hurricane Combat and Fitness, Kickboxing GB, UK Sport and the Children’s Commissioner for England.