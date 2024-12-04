An emotional appeal from a Wigan councillor has prompted his colleagues to vote unanimously in favour of recognising the trauma of baby loss.

Coun Stuart Gerrard said his family had experienced “profound loss” when his daughter lost her baby.

Following his heart-rending speech in the council chamber, the authority resolved to formally recognise Baby Loss Awareness Week which takes place in October each year.

Wigan Council in full session

Coun Gerrard was close to tears in the council chamber as he told colleagues: “When we found out my daughter was expecting for the second time, the news filled our hearts with immense love and joy.

“When we heard the worst news imaginable, it was a devastating blow to our entire family. My daughter faced unimaginable grief—her dreams and hopes shattered in an instant.

“The impact on her mental health and wellbeing was profound, and as a father, watching her struggle to navigate this valley of sorrow was incredibly painful.”

He said his daughter had received “tremendous support” from the 4louis charity who were “her shoulder to cry on”.

Coun Gerrard aded: “As a family we are eternally grateful for helping her to find the strength to cope.

“As we speak, countless families in our community are navigating similar heartaches.”

The motion requests that Wigan Council implements a series of actions aimed at supporting people affected by baby loss.

This includes encouraging local schools, organisations and communities to participate in learning and remembrance activities.

There will also be an awareness campaign during the relevant week to educate the public and reduce the stigma surrounding baby loss “to promote an understanding and supporting community environment.”

A memorial event during Baby Loss Awareness Week’ allowing families to commemorate their lost loved ones and share their experiences in a safe and supportive setting will also be arranged.