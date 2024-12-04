Trauma of baby loss to be recognised following Wigan councillor’s emotional plea
Coun Stuart Gerrard said his family had experienced “profound loss” when his daughter lost her baby.
Following his heart-rending speech in the council chamber, the authority resolved to formally recognise Baby Loss Awareness Week which takes place in October each year.
Coun Gerrard was close to tears in the council chamber as he told colleagues: “When we found out my daughter was expecting for the second time, the news filled our hearts with immense love and joy.
“When we heard the worst news imaginable, it was a devastating blow to our entire family. My daughter faced unimaginable grief—her dreams and hopes shattered in an instant.
“The impact on her mental health and wellbeing was profound, and as a father, watching her struggle to navigate this valley of sorrow was incredibly painful.”
He said his daughter had received “tremendous support” from the 4louis charity who were “her shoulder to cry on”.
Coun Gerrard aded: “As a family we are eternally grateful for helping her to find the strength to cope.
“As we speak, countless families in our community are navigating similar heartaches.”
The motion requests that Wigan Council implements a series of actions aimed at supporting people affected by baby loss.
This includes encouraging local schools, organisations and communities to participate in learning and remembrance activities.
There will also be an awareness campaign during the relevant week to educate the public and reduce the stigma surrounding baby loss “to promote an understanding and supporting community environment.”