A Wigan student tragically took her own life just weeks after she stopped attending college, an inquest heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eighteen-year-old Kira-Louise Harper, known as Kira, started sleeping during the day, stopped eating and began to isolate herself.

But an inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard no-one knows what caused the changes in her behaviour in the weeks before she died on December 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Kira was “loved” by all her family and friends and enjoyed gaming.

Kira-Louise Harper was just 18 when she died

She excelled at school, achieved “excellent” GCSE results and went to Winstanley College to study law.

But her father Handray Harper said she left the college due to a “class divide” with other students and started an electrical engineering course at Wigan and Leigh College in September.

The court was told she was a good student, attended regularly and her tutors had no concerns – until she stopped attending on October 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Harper said he saw a “rapid decline” in her mental health over four or five weeks,

"She was sleeping during the day. She changed her sleeping patterns so she didn’t have to see people, that’s what I see it as,” he said.

"When she was walking around the house, it was with headphones on so I would try to engage in a conversation with her and she would walk right past me.”

Kira’s mother Laura Concannan told the coroner she believed her daughter was having “some kind of mental breakdown”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had self-harmed when she was around 12 and while it seemed she had stopped, she could have continued in secret, the court heard.

Mr Harper contacted the college to share his concerns and Rebecca Donnellan, senior safeguarding officer, and John Sheron, deputy head of engineering, visited the family’s home in Winstanley on December 6.

Kira was in bed and refused to attend the meeting, but Mr Harper was told about the steps she could take to continue her studies and the mental health support available through both the college and the NHS.

Ms Donnellan said: “The meeting was very supportive. Kira’s dad was keen for his daughter to be able to access help and come back to college.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I left urging Kira’s dad to contact us at college if we could offer any further support and I left hopeful that she would return to college.”

Kira saw her mum on December 18 and spoke to her brother’s partner Olivia Lewis that evening, with both saying she seemed to be in good spirits.

But the following morning, Miss Lewis found Kira unresponsive in the garage.

She went to a neighbour’s house to raise the alarm and paramedics were called, but Kira was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination found she died by hanging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest heard duct tape had been placed on the door between the garage and kitchen, a candle was burning and there were drawings on Kira’s hand with the word “cremate”.

Pillows had been put under the sheet on her bed, to make it look like someone was there.

A police investigation revealed Kira’s college work and text books were in the wheelie bin, the court heard.

Coroner Bronia Hartley recorded that Kira died by suicide.

If you need to speak to someone, call Samaritans at any time on 116 123.