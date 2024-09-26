Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Funeral arrangements can now be made by the family of a two-year-old boy who died in a tragic incident at his home in Wigan.

Coroner Prof Dr Alan Walsh confirmed the body of Carter James Walsh could be released as he opened an inquest on Thursday looking into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The hearing at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard Carter was born in Wigan in August 2022 and was the son of Jay Cooke and Samantha Walsh.

Carter Walsh visiting a carvery with his family on the day he died

Police coroners officer Julieann Hyde said he was being looked after by a relative on Wednesday, September 18 while his mother was at work.

He was in the living room dancing to music on a television programme, when tragedy struck.

The television was balanced on a marble fireplace, with neither of them fixed to the wall. They both fell onto Carter, causing “significant” injuries, Ms Hyde said.

A workman managed to lift the television and fireplace off Carter and a 999 call was made.

Paramedics rushed to the family’s home on Fisher Close, Worsley Mesnes, and Carter was taken to Wigan Infirmary, but he could not be saved.

The inquest heard he was pronounced dead at 3.29pm. His body was formally identified by Ms Walsh that evening.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Saturday, September 21 and the cause of Carter’s death was found to be head injuries.

Prof Dr Walsh asked for statements from Carter’s GP, Wigan Infirmary and Greater Manchester Police ahead of the final hearing.

He said: “I send my condolences to members of Carter’s family and I will adjourn the inquest touching the death of Carter James Walsh, to be resumed at Bolton Coroner’s Court on December 20, 2024 at 2pm.”

Carter’s relatives did not attend the brief hearing, but his mother paid tribute to the tot in an emotional interview last week.

She said: “He was my best friend.

“He was well-loved, not just by his family but by anybody that met him. He broke the hearts of everybody he met... He was the apple of our eyes.”

More than £2,200 has been donated to an appeal set up following Carter’s death.