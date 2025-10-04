A Wigan man who had been singing and dancing died after he was found collapsed just 30 minutes later, an inquest heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolton Coroner’s Court heard Shaun Appleton, 49, had been drinking alcohol and had not slept for two nights by the morning of July 3.

But his wife Jade Marie Appleton said this was not unusual and he seemed to be “fine”, cooking in the kitchen and singing and dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He gave her a kiss as she left their home in Platt Bridge at 8.40am and she did not have any concerns.

Shaun Appleton

But when she returned at 9.10am, she found him unresponsive in the bedroom.

She called 999 and paramedics attended, but he could not be saved and was pronounced dead.

The inquest heard Mr Appleton had a history of anxiety and depression and had previously expressed suicidal thoughts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was prescribed antidepressant sertraline but did not always take it, the inquest heard.

Mr Appleton suffered a crush injury to his right foot at work in 2020 and was prescribed various medications by his GP in a bid to manage the pain.

He had a pain block put in his foot in August 2024, which the court heard appeared to help.

But Mrs Appleton said he later complained that his foot was “numb and the pain at night was too much for him”, causing sleeping problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was self-medicating with painkiller tramadol and antidepressant mirtazapine, neither of which were prescribed to him.

Mr Appleton was alcohol dependent, drinking 10 to 18 cans each day, and also took cocaine, using it more in the months before he died, the court heard.

A post-mortem examination found he died by hanging.

Tests showed he had consumed alcohol, cocaine and cannabis at some point before he died, but they were not at toxic levels and the court heard it was not possible to say what impact they had on him.

A police investigation did not find any suspicious circumstances, but analysis of Mr Appleton’s phone did reveal he had made internet searches relating to suicide in April and June.

Coroner Stephen Teasdale recorded that he died by suicide.

If you need to speak to someone, call Samaritans at any time on 116 123.