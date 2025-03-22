A Wigan dad of three who battled with mental health issues for much of his life died on his 34th birthday, an inquest heard.

David Holden, known as Dave, had two sons and a daughter, enjoyed fishing and walking dogs, and had many friends.

But an inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard that as a child he found his sister’s body when she died from cot death and his mum Ann-Marie Holden believed this was the start of his mental health problems.

He was later diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), but stopped taking medication as he did not believe it helped him.

Dave Holden

The court heard he threatened to take his life many times over the years, his partners tried to support him to get help and he was referred to mental health services several times.

He made a suicide attempt in August last year, but his sister Dena Holden had suspected something was wrong and found him.

But on December 1, he was found unresponsive by his partner Kimberley Parr and was rushed to Wigan Infirmary by ambulance.

Dave, from Bickershaw, was in a coma and treated on the intensive care unit, but he had suffered brain damage and died on December 4, after life support was withdrawn.

His mum said she did not believe he intended to end his life and that he would not do that on his son’s birthday.

"I think it has been a cry for help and it’s gone horrendously wrong,” she said.

The inquest heard Dave had money worries as his universal credit payments were stopped and he had fallen out with his mum in the weeks before he died.

He had been to a pub celebrating his son’s second birthday on November 30 and Kimberley went to bed when they returned to her home to avoid an argument.

She told the inquest he took cocaine and diazepam and drank lager and half a bottle of vodka that night.

Dave woke her at around 2.45am to say their son wanted to be in bed with her and he spoke of wanting to kill himself, but she said she did not believe him as he had said it many times before.

But when she got up to use the bathroom around 20 minutes later, she found Dave unresponsive and called 999.

Dave’s medical cause of death was recorded as global cerebral hypoxia (when the brain does not receive enough oxygen) due to hanging.

While he had early signs of pneumonia, coroner Ceri Owen did not believe that caused his death.

She said she could not be sure Dave’s death was suicide, citing factors including his ADHD diagnosis, drug and alcohol use and that he had thanked people for helping him after earlier suicide attempts.

Instead she recorded a narrative conclusion, stating: “David Holden died as a consequence of an act of deliberate suspension where his intentions remain unclear.”

If you need to speak to someone, call Samaritans at any time on 116 123.