The family of a Wigan toddler say they “remain concerned” about the care provided in the days before she died.

A jury concluded Hailey Thompson, from Ashton, died by “natural causes” despite criticising some of the treatement she received, following a four-day inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court.

The hearing looked into what happened to the 22-month-old in the weeks leading up to her death at Wigan Infirmary on December 19, 2022.

Kris Thompson and Iboyla Adam with daughter Hailey Thompson

Hailey was diagnosed with tonsillitis by an advanced nurse practitioner and given antibiotics at Ashton Health Centre on December 7.

She was then diagnosed as having a viral upper respiratory tract infection by a GP at the surgery on December 16.

And a doctor at the hospital’s children A&E department gave the same diagnosis in the early hours of December 18 – just a day before she died – and sent her home.

The medical cause of her death was recorded as sepsis, pneumonia (group A streptococcus).

An expert witness had told the court strep A could have got into Hailey’s bloodstream, leading to pneumonia, her rapid deterioration to sepsis and cardiac arrest.

This condition can develop quickly and it is not unusual to happen within 24 hours, or even as little as six hours, he said.

Coroner Michael Pemberton had directed the jury to record that Hailey died of natural causes, stating it was the only conclusion that could be reached.

The jury produced a factual statement detailing what happened to Hailey for the record of inquest, which was read out by the foreman.

It stated that she was diagnosed with bacterial tonsillitis on December 7, 2022 and given antibiotics, but these were stopped after three days when she developed a rash, which was thought to be an allergic reaction.

The inquest had earlier been told her parents were concerned as her older sister was allergic to penicillin and had developed a similar rash.

The jury stated: “There was a missed opportunity for this to be reviewed at primary care level. However this did not contribute to her death.”

The record then said Hailey remained unwell and she was seen by a GP and then a doctor at Wigan Infirmary’s A&E department and diagnosed with a viral upper respiratory tract infection, for which antibiotics were not needed.

The inquest had been told it was not clear whether observations requested before Hailey was discharged from hospital were done, as they were not documented.

Hailey was found unresponsive at home on the morning of December 19 and taken to hospital by ambulance, but resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead.

At the conclusion of the inquest, Mr Pemberton passed on his condolences to Hailey’s parents Kristopher Thompson and Ibolya Adam, as well as their wider family.

He said: “Whilst this death has been found to be natural, anybody who has come to know the facts of this case will share the tragedy and sadness of it.

"During Hailey’s very short life, it is very clear to me that she was very loved and cherished and the memories of her will love on for eternity.

"Her devastating loss will remain with you far beyond today, and for what little you may consider its worth, my thoughts will remain with you and Hailey’s wider family.”

He indicated he would write a prevention of future deaths report regarding primary care processing of calls and allocation of tasks.

The inquest had previously heard that Miss Adam contacted the surgery to request a different antibiotic when Hailey developed a rash, but a member of the admin staff passed this request to a pharmacist who could not prescribe for children and sent it back.

After the hearing, Hailey’s parents said: “Having heard the evidence over the past few days, we remain concerned about the quality of care Hailey received in the days leading up to her death.

“In particular, we heard that when Hailey had an allergic reaction to the antibiotics prescribed, that our concern was not looked at by a doctor. It was seen by a pharmacist who said she was not qualified to help Hailey. She said she sent an instant message back to reception. We don’t know if that message was ever seen, but we do know that nobody ever answered us.

“We heard that by then the strep A may have already started to do damage. We still ask the question whether, had the antibiotics been changed, would she have survived?

“When we went to hospital, we didn’t feel listened to. We were just labelled as worried parents. We knew our little girl was poorly. We were sure she had a chest infection, but we kept being told it was just a virus, like a cold.

“The evidence we heard told us that there were opportunities missed to look after Hailey. We were sent away from the hospital without Hailey’s final observations being taken. We don’t know what they would have been, and we don’t know if they would have saved Hailey’s life.

“We do know that if she were started on IV antibiotics while at hospital on December 18, 2022, we would still have Hailey in our lives. She would now be four years old.

“We accept the finding of the jury and we note that the GP and the hospital trust will be learning lessons from this and we hope these lessons go on to save the life of other children. We are just saddened that giving something as simple as IV antibiotics would have saved Hailey’s life.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support over the last 28 months, particularly our family and friends.”