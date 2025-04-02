Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan toddler had “undoubtedly” started to develop pneumonia when she was sent home from hospital less than 24 hours before she died, a court heard.

But 22-month-old Hailey Thompson was instead diagnosed with a viral upper respiratory tract infection at Wigan Infirmary and discharged, Bolton Coroner’s Court was told.

She died the following day, after being found cold in her cot by her parents at their home in Ashton.

The third day of a jury inquest looking into Hailey’s death heard evidence from Dr Christopher Fitzsimmons, a consultant in paediatric emergency medicine at Sheffield Children’s Hospital NHS Trust.

Kris Thompson and Iboyla Adam with daughter Hailey Thompson

He was asked to provide an independent report looking into the care given to Hailey between December 7 and 19, 2022.

The inquest had previously heard the tot was diagnosed with tonsillitis by an advanced nurse practitioner at Ashton Medical Centre on December 7 and was prescribed antibiotics, but she stopped taking them after three days when she developed a rash.

Her mother Ibolya Adam contacted the surgery to ask for a different antibiotic, but this was request was sent by admin staff to a pharmacist who could not prescribe for children.

Hailey saw GP Dr Oluwaseyi Agboola at the surgery on December 16 who diagnosed a viral upper respiratory tract infection – for which antibiotics are not prescribed.

The same diagnosis was given when Hailey’s parents took her to Wigan Infirmary’s A&E department in the early hours of December 18 and she was discharged.

But sadly she died the following day.

The jury heard a cause of death was given as sepsis and pneumonia, but that was later changed to include group A streptococcus, a bacterial infection.

Dr Fitzsimmons told the inquest it was “not unusual” for a child to see several health professionals and Hailey’s illness was “quite variable”, with ups and downs.

He said she “almost certainly” had a viral upper respiratory tract infection and that progressed to become a bacterial infection.

He did not see any signs Hailey’s health significantly deteriorated when she stopped taking the seven-day course of antibiotics prescribed for tonsillitis.

Dr Fitzsimmons said the general recommendation was for antibiotics to be given for 10 days, but this was reduced to five days on December 9 – two days after they were given to Hailey – amid an outbreak of strep A.

He did not find “any areas of significant sub-standard care” in Hailey’s visits to the GP practice.

The inquest previously heard Wigan’s children’s A&E department was very busy when Hailey attended in the early hours of December 18, with staff shortages and increased attendance by worried parents after media coverage warning of strep A.

He said the assessment by Dr Gabriel Obeye was “reasonable” but “not stunningly good”.

The court previously heard he used a tongue depressor while trying to examine Hailey’s throat and tonsils and this made her gag and vomit.

Dr Fitzsimmons said this can sometimes happen when using the depressor, but it does allow everything in the mouth to be seen.

Questions had earlier been raised in court about whether observations done on arrival were repeated by a nurse before Hailey was discharged, as only her temperature was documented.

But Dr Fitzsimmons said he did not believe they would have changed while she was in A&E even if they had been done.

However, he did say there was a missed opportunity by Dr Obeye as he did not record her heart rate and respiratory rate during the examination.

Dr Fitsimmons said: “There was an opportunity to do several things there as part of the examination which either were not done or were not recorded, I don’t know which.”

Dr Obeye diagnosed Hailey with a viral upper respiratory tract infection and Dr Fitzsimmons said her appearance was consistent with this.

But he told the court that with hindsight, he believed Hailey had “undoubtedly started to progress to the development of pneumonia”.

Dr Fitzsimmons said: “It is a tragic tale of events that has rapidly deteriorated to sepsis and cardiac arrest. To do so within 24 hours of being seen by a healthcare professional is by no means unusual in my experience and can happen in as little as six hours.”

After Hailey’s death, part of her lungs was found to be necrotic and Dr Fitzsimmons said this would have happened “in the few days before” she died.

It was “probably” happening when she was seen at A&E, but “it wasn’t clinically obvious”, he said.

Helen Rutherford, representing Hailey’s family, asked if the GP practice prescribing different antibiotics or advising she continue with the existing course would have made it more likely that she would not develop pneumonia or sepsis.

Dr Fitzsimmons replied: “On the balance of probabilities, it wouldn’t have made any difference. The reason for that is we don’t completely eradicate bacteria. Even when we do, some may have already got through the breach in the lining of the throat so they are already in the system and multiplying.”

He was also asked about Hailey’s parents’ suggestion that she would not have developed sepsis if she had been given IV antibiotics during that visit to A&E.

He said he would agree if there had been any indication that she could have sepsis and 24 hours would have been a “significant time” for them to make a difference.

Dr Fitzsimmons said there were no gross failures to provide basic treatment to Hailey – the standard which needs to be met for a finding of neglect in the coroner’s court.

The inquest continues.