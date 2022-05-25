Investigation is launched after motorcyclist is killed in Wigan road smash

Shortly before 2.45pm on Wednesday May 25, the rider of a blue Yamaha came off his bike on Spring Road – near to the Heinz factory lorry entrance - at Kitt Green.

Emergency services – including the North West Air Ambulance – responded but, sadly, the 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are unconfirmed reports from local residents that moments before the smash, the two-wheeler was in contact with a car which then, after a short while, drove off.

Spring Road sealed off by police

The road was sealed off between Spring Road’s junctions with Prescott Lane and Latham Lane.

A resident, who wished to remain nameless, said that they were told members of the motorcyclist’s family had been following him in a car when the collision took place.

Specially trained officers are now supporting grieving relatives.

Traffic was being turned around at the junction with Prescott Lane

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

PC Phil Drummond, of Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A life has been cruelly taken away from a loving family who are grieving tonight, and we will be doing all we can to support them while finding answers as to why this tragic event has occurred.

“Our investigation is in its initial stages, and we have spoken to a number of people at the scene after this collision – which occurred in a busy area and we are hopeful there are more who may have seen something that could be of some importance as our enquiries continue.

“If you were in the area near to the Heinz factory tonight and saw the incident and haven’t spoken to officers, then we urge you to get in touch – no matter how minor the detail may seem – so that we can piece together the full circumstances of how this young man sadly came to lose his life.”

Anyone with information, dash-cam footage, or who witnessed the incident should contact our Serious Collision Investigation Unit by calling 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 1724 of 25/05/2022.