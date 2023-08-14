News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Investigation launched after a body is recovered from the canal at Wigan

A Wigan police inquiry has been launched after a body was found in the canal.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Aug 2023, 07:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 07:43 BST

A passer-by is believed to have made the grim discovery where the waterway passes close to Beech Hill crossroads.

A brief statement from Greater Manchester Police reads: “At approximately 5pm yesterday (Sunday August 13) officers were called to reports of a body found in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal near Woodhouse Lane in Wigan.

"Greater Manchester Police is urging people to avoid the area whilst they respond.”

No details of the deceased have so far been released although a more detailed update is expected from police shortly.

Related topics:WiganLeeds