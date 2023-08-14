Investigation launched after a body is recovered from the canal at Wigan
A Wigan police inquiry has been launched after a body was found in the canal.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Aug 2023, 07:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 07:43 BST
A passer-by is believed to have made the grim discovery where the waterway passes close to Beech Hill crossroads.
A brief statement from Greater Manchester Police reads: “At approximately 5pm yesterday (Sunday August 13) officers were called to reports of a body found in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal near Woodhouse Lane in Wigan.
"Greater Manchester Police is urging people to avoid the area whilst they respond.”