Services were disrupted for several hours as emergency services personnel attended to the casualty close to North Western station on Friday November 4.

The tragedy took place at around 11.20am and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The British Transport Police (BTP said that the incident was not suspicious and that efforts were being made to identify the deceased.

The man is believed to have been hit by a train close to Wigan North Western station

Road transport was laid on until the middle of the afternoon while services between Wigan and Preston were cancelled or delayed.

A BTP spokesperson said: "British Transport Police were called to Wigan station at 11.21am on November 4 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are currently working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.

Advertisement Hide Ad