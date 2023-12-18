Joe’s Christmas bumper month! Leigh pub bosses extend Jumper Day fund-raiser throughout December
and live on Freeview channel 276
What began as an annual Christmas Jumper Day fund-raiser for local Wigan charity Joseph’s Goal has now evolved into a heart-warming, month-long campaign.
Joseph’s Goal focuses on raising awareness and funds for NKH (Non-Ketotic Hyperglycinemia), a rare genetic disorder affecting just one in 60,000 newborns globally.
Founded by Joseph Kendrick's family, the charity strives to support research for improved treatments and, ultimately, a cure for NKH.
Mick and Sam’s dedication to their community is exemplified by their decision to extend the Christmas Jumper Day throughout December.
Both staff and patrons have been invited to don their festive attire and contribute to the vital cause through generous donations, their remarkable gesture spreading Christmas joy to the Kendrick family.
Norman Kendrick, Joseph’s grandad and a key figure behind Joseph’s Goal, expressed immense gratitude, stating: "We can't thank Mick and Sam and all the staff enough. Extending Joe’s jumper day like that has given us a really big boost, and it was a lovely surprise."
Mick Aspey shared his sentiments, saying: "When you see people like Norman and Ann and how much they've raised already, it's important to us to back them. They're an inspiration, and it's been our pleasure to get involved and support where we can."
To join the festivities, The Boars Head is encouraging the local community to join the festive fun, wear their Christmas jumpers, and contribute to Joseph’s Goal throughout the month of December.
To Donate to Joe’s Bumper Christmas Month:
Just Giving link https://www.justgiving.com/josephsgoal