Kingdom Services Group proud to announce sponsorship of Shevington Navy Football Club Under-15s Team

The partnership between Kingdom and Shevington Navy FC demonstrates Kingdom’s commitment to its ESG efforts – especially the “social” metric, which includes having an impact on the local communities where Kingdom work.

Kingdom's sponsorship is not only testament to the company's dedication to community development, but also an investment in the future of the young football team.

Shevington Navy FC's Under-15s

The financial support provided by Kingdom’s sponsorship will directly contribute to the purchasing of essential equipment, including the team kit, enabling them to train and compete in their weekly matches.

Over the weekend, the Shevington Navy Under-15s showcased their skill and determination on the pitch, securing a 5-1 victory.

Terry Barton, CEO at Kingdom, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Shevington Navy Football Club’s Under-15s team to sponsor them.

“Their passion for sport and dedication to their community mirror our own values at Kingdom. We believe that by investing in the team, we are investing in the future of many communities where Kingdom operates."