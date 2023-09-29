News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon

Kingdom Services Group proud to announce sponsorship of Shevington Navy Football Club Under-15s Team

Kingdom Services Group, a leading provider of best-in-class people, technology, and training solutions, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Shevington Navy Football Club Under-15s team.
By Liv CooperContributor
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The partnership between Kingdom and Shevington Navy FC demonstrates Kingdom’s commitment to its ESG efforts – especially the “social” metric, which includes having an impact on the local communities where Kingdom work.

Kingdom's sponsorship is not only testament to the company's dedication to community development, but also an investment in the future of the young football team.

Read More
Chart-topping Wigan band The Lathums release latest single
Shevington Navy FC's Under-15sShevington Navy FC's Under-15s
Shevington Navy FC's Under-15s
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The financial support provided by Kingdom’s sponsorship will directly contribute to the purchasing of essential equipment, including the team kit, enabling them to train and compete in their weekly matches.

Over the weekend, the Shevington Navy Under-15s showcased their skill and determination on the pitch, securing a 5-1 victory.

Terry Barton, CEO at Kingdom, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Shevington Navy Football Club’s Under-15s team to sponsor them.

“Their passion for sport and dedication to their community mirror our own values at Kingdom. We believe that by investing in the team, we are investing in the future of many communities where Kingdom operates."

Shevington Navy Football Club also shared their thanks for Kingdom’s support, emphasising the positive impact it will have on the team and the local community.